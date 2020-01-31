HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Symphony Orchestra and the Cabell Huntington Hospital Foundation will host an annual Mardi Gras event Feb. 8.
The event will take place at the St. Mary’s Conference Center at 7 p.m.
For the symphony’s fifth annual Mardi Gras party, the center will be transformed into Bourbon Street, New Orleans. From krewes to king cake, beignets to beads, attendees can expect to enjoy seafood as well as New Orleans fare, drinks and a live band.
Dress for the event is semi-formal or your best Mardi Gras attire, focusing on shades of purple, gold, black and green.
Limited tickets are now available for $125 per person and can be purchased online at https://chhfoundation.org/mardi-gras-2020/.
For sponsorship or more ticket information, call 304-526-6314.