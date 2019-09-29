William J. and Diana Archer are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 7, 1969, at Bridgeport (W.Va.) United Methodist Church by Rev. William DeMoss.
Bill is the son of the late William R. and Myrtle Archer. Diana is the daughter of the late Robert and Lila DeMarco.
Both retired from the Cabell County Board of Education, and Bill is principal of St. Joseph High School.
They are the parents of sons Robert (Anna) and Bull (Melanie), and an infant son in heaven. They also have four grandchildren, Samuel, Molly, Madeline and Macy.