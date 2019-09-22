0922 archeranniv 01.jpg

William and Diana Archer

William J. and Diana Archer are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 7, 1969, at Bridgeport (W.Va.) United Methodist Church.

Bill is the son of the late William R. and Myrtle Archer. Diana is the daughter of the late Robert and Lila DeMarco.

Both retired from the Cabell County Board of Education, and Bill is principal of St. Joseph High School.

They are the parents of Robert and Bull, and an infant son in heaven. They also have four grandchildren, Samuel, Molly, Madeline and Macy.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.