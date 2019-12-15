Cabell Huntington Hospital
Oct. 11
Cantley — Mr. and Mrs. Trevor Lee Cantley, a son, Elijah Isaiah. Mrs. Cantley is the former Amy Noel Woody.
Nov. 15
Fleming — Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Thomas Fleming, a daughter, Adalaide Rose Fleming. Mrs. Fleming is the former Samantha Marie Anderson.
Nov. 25
Moore — Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Daniel Moore, a son, Dustin Kayden Moore. Mrs. Moore is the former Kristie Nicole Edwards.
Eubank — Mr. and Mrs. Aubrey Nicole Eubank, a son, Enoch Legend Eubank. Mrs. Eubank is the former Brooke Elizabeth Howell.
Davis — Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Wayne Davis Jr., a son, Joseph Ray Davis. Mrs. Davis is the former Chrissy Lynn Browman.
Nov. 26
Marvin — Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Edward Marvin Dempsey, a daughter, Veronica Jasmine Nicole Dempsey. Mrs. Dempsey is the former Whitney Nicole Robinson.
Phoenix — Bailey Suzanne Phoenix, a daughter, Greyslynn Averlee Phoenix.
Thompson — Mr. and Mrs. Landon Drew Thompson, a daughter, Emilia Grace Thompson. Mrs. Thompson is the former Madison Claire Perry.
Maynard — Mr. and Mrs. Justin Allen Maynard, a daughter, Isabella Marie Maynard. Mrs. Maynard is the former Brandie Nicole Slack.
Gardner — Mr. and Mrs. James Justin Gardner, a son, Samuel William Gardner. Mrs. Gardner is the former Brittany Michele Estel.
Nov. 27
Workman — Mr. and Mrs. Carson Dale Workman, a son, Grayson Jay Workman. Mrs. Workman is the former Elizabeth Ann Workman.
Queen — Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Aaron Queen, a son, Arlie Rhett Queen. Mrs. Queen is the former Anna Marie Lewis.
Church — Shyanne Marie Church, a son, Landon La’Jayce Church.
Burrell — Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Tyler Burrell, a daughter, Zylah Rose Burrell. Mrs. Burrell is the former Serena Dawn Whitt.
Nov. 28
Terry — Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Scott Terry, a son, Caiden Michael Paul Terry. Mrs. Terry is the former Billie Jean Brown.
Nov. 29
Woods — Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Alan Woods, a daughter, Pamela Rose Woods. Mrs. Woods is the former Johnda Brooke Grose.
Townson — Courtney Ann Chapman Smith, a son, Josiah Lee Kingston Townson.
Nov. 30
Chavez — Mr. and Mrs. Johnathen William Chavez, a daughter, Zari’Ana Ann Marie Chavez. Mrs. Chavez is the former Ashley Nicole Worden.
Burns — Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Trevor Burns, a son, Gregory Finley Dale Burns. Mrs. Burns is the former Kayla Renee Hager.
Dec. 2
Fitch — Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Charles Fitch, a daughter, McKenna Angela Fitch. Mrs. Fitch is the former Jessica Danielle Fletcher.
Hager — Mr. and Mrs. Shane Allen Hager, a daughter, Sandra Jo Hager. Mrs. Hager is the former Shayla Dawn Wears.
Harper — Mr. and Mrs. Joshua David Harper, a son, Isaiah David Harper. Mrs. Harper is the former Sylvia Rose Anne Rives.
Dec. 4
Dunlap — Mr. and Mrs. Nathaniel Patrick Dunlap, a daughter, Vivalynn Rose Dunlap. Mrs. Dunlap is the former Nichole Dawn Roseberry.
Evans — Mr. and Mrs. Richard Aaron Evans II, a son, Ryker Alexander Evans. Mrs. Evans is the former Megan Leigh Burton.
Braly — Mr. and Mrs. Christian James Braly Jr., a son, Nathaniel Scott Braly. Mrs. Braly is the former Kalle Nicole Hughes.
Dec. 5
Bashore — Mr. and Mrs. Ian James Reed Bashore, a son, Shepherd James Bashore. Mrs. Bashore is the former Ariel Nichole Prevatte.
Duff — Mr. and Mrs. Derick Allen Duff, a son, Remington Levi Duff. Mrs. Duff is the former Savina Ann Adkins.
Coriell — Savannah Dawn Sweeney-Smith, a son, Keegan Ray Coriell.
Corrigan — Felisha Rose Graley, a daughter, Kyra Rose Corrigan.
Schultz — Mr. and Mrs. Ethan Daniel Thomas Schultz, a daughter, Zoey Elaine Schultz. Mrs. Schultz is the former Amanda Elizabeth Roush.
Shreve — Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Ryan Shreve, a daughter, Camryn Gray Shreve. Mrs. Shreve is the former Cadra Jo Cole.
Amend — Sydney Taylor Collins and Braydon Alexander Amend, a daughter, Emma Reece Amend.
Martin — Breanna Lynn Wyant and Cade Taylor Martin, a son, Camber Lyndon Martin.
Chafin — Chelsie Darlene Chafin and Cain Douglas Cooksey, a son, Sawyer Reed Chafin.
Dec. 6
Nicely — Erica Dawn Jarrell and Dakota Alexander Nicely, a daughter, Octavia Mae Nicely.
Norman — Mallory Stella Bragg and Jason Lee Norman, a son, Shiloh Blake Norman.
Green — Tiffany Michelle Burnett and Owen Luther Green, a daughter, Bentleigh Shay Green.
Forbes — Mr. and Mrs. Cody Shawn Forbes, a daughter, Emma Rose Forbes. Mrs. Forbes is the former Taylor Gabrielle French.
Brooks — Cheynoa Dawn Cheyenne Wheeler and Casey Lee Brooks, a son, Tucker Lee Brooks.
Bailey — Emily Marie Wilson and Mark Anthony Bailey, a daughter, Aurora Lynn Bailey.
Dec. 7
Beatty — Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Scott Beatty, a daughter, Adaleigh Elizabeth Beatty. Mrs. Beatty is the former Amelia Elizabeth Lewis.
Serrette — Mr. and Mrs. Donta Eugene Serrette, triplet daughters, Victoria Diane Serrette, Gabrielle Michelle Serrette and Layla Danielle Serrette. Mrs. Serrette is the former Chelsea Deanna Dawson.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
Dec. 1
Stocker — Katherine Breann Stocker and Rian Pinkerman Finley, a daughter, Sofia Rose Stocker.