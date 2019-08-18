Dr. and Mrs. Edward Burkhardt of Huntington are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married August 21, 1954, by Rev. Laurence A. Davis at the First Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Burkhardt was the former Nancy Cooper. Dr. Burkhardt is a retired dentist, and Nancy was a homemaker and community volunteer. They reside at The Woodlands.
They are the parents of two sons, Dr. David (Jenel) Burkhardt of Columbia, South Carolina, and the late James (Lisa) Burkhardt of Lexington, Kentucky.
They have four granddaughters and three grandsons, one of whom is deceased.
They also have one great-granddaughter and two great-grandsons.