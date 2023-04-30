The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Jerry and Eleanor Burris are celebrating 65 years of love and marriage.

These two met in 1956 while working at the Huntington State Hospital; their first date was dinner with friends in a convertible. According to my mother, he put his arm around her and the rest is history.

