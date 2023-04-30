Jerry and Eleanor Burris are celebrating 65 years of love and marriage.
These two met in 1956 while working at the Huntington State Hospital; their first date was dinner with friends in a convertible. According to my mother, he put his arm around her and the rest is history.
They wed in Huntington on May 2, 1958, and started a family, raising two daughters, Valerie Touchtone and Marnie Bare. They are the proud grandparents of two grandsons, Billy and Christopher Touchtone.
Jerry and Eleanor are blessed with support from their son-in-law Harold Bare, sisters Barbara Wills and Brenda Gilck, plus many other family and friends.
Their love story is a reminder that true love knows no bounds, and a strong commitment to one another is the key to a happy marriage.
They will be celebrating their special day on Tuesday with family.
