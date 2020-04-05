Dean and Gwen "Cookie" Caldwell of Proctorville, Ohio, were married April 9, 1960, at Seventh Avenue Baptist Church.
Mr. Caldwell retired from law enforcement in Hyattsville, Md., and Mrs. Caldwell retired from the U.S. Department of the Navy in Washington, D.C., as a program analyst.
They are the parents of Sherri Reese of Newport News, Va., Tammi Shope of Waldorf, Md., and David Caldwell of Springfield, Va. They have five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Mr. Caldwell is a Gideon and was a deacon and trustee at Seventh Avenue Baptist Church for many years.
Mrs. Caldwell always loved to dance since she was young and continues to take dance lessons at Nancy's School of Dance, plays golf and attends various Bible studies, and is a member of the Gideon Auxiliary.