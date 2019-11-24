20191124-hfv-chaffinseng-01.jpg

Jason Michael Camp and Kristen Avanelle Chaffins

Jeff and Becki Chaffins of Huntington, West Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kristen Avanelle, to Jason Michael Camp, son of Jeff and Cathy Camp of Sunderland, Maryland.

Kristen received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Secondary Education from Marshall University. She is currently employed by the St. Mary’s County Public School System of Maryland. Jason received a Bachelor of Science degree in Cybersecurity Management and Policy from University of Maryland – University College. He is currently employed by Peerless Tech Solutions of La Plata, Maryland.

They are planning a late December wedding.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.