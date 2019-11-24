Jeff and Becki Chaffins of Huntington, West Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kristen Avanelle, to Jason Michael Camp, son of Jeff and Cathy Camp of Sunderland, Maryland.
Kristen received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Secondary Education from Marshall University. She is currently employed by the St. Mary’s County Public School System of Maryland. Jason received a Bachelor of Science degree in Cybersecurity Management and Policy from University of Maryland – University College. He is currently employed by Peerless Tech Solutions of La Plata, Maryland.
They are planning a late December wedding.