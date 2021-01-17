Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

SKM_C250i21011313230

Emory (E.A.) and Sandra (Kincaid) Dowling

Emory (E.A.) and Sandra (Kincaid) Dowling were married Jan. 23, 1971, at 26th Street Baptist Church by Brother Carl Midlkiff.

They met in Chesapeake, Ohio, in 1964.

They will celebrate with family and friends after COVID-19 is under control.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.