Randall and Deborah Dunfee, of Huntington, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. They renewed their vows in a ceremony officiated by the Rev. Steve Harvey. Lifelong friends served as their witnesses, Gary and Helen Riley. The couple was honored to have a few family members and friends to celebrate their special day.
Mr. Dunfee and the former Deborah Jones Dunfee were married in Virginia in 1971. They were high school sweethearts. Mrs. Dunfee is the daughter of the late Cecil and Scharlie Jones. Mr. Dunfee is the son of the late Harvey and Eloise Dunfee.
Together, the couple have successfully owned and operated their local company, Fabric Town Interiors, where they both still work.
They are the parents of Renee Dunfee-Vaughn and Jonathan Dunfee. They have two grandchildren, Brooke and Blaire Vaughn.
The couple will continue the celebration at The Greenbrier resort.