William “Bill” Fitch and Juanita Gue Fitch were married Feb. 20, 1960, in Huntington. They are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
Currently residing in Utica, Ohio, Mr. Fitch is originally from Inez, Ky., and retired from the City of Columbus, Ohio. Mrs. Fitch is a Huntington native and graduate of Barboursville High School.
They are the parents of Debra Fitch of Utica, Ohio, and Brenda Zeallear of Johnstown, Ohio, and have a granddaughter, Kayleigh Haines of Thornville, Ohio.
Mr. Fitch enjoys gun sports and is having a fantastic time as a member of a new cowboy action league he joined last year.
Mrs. Fitch enjoys flowers and gardening, and has been the family’s unofficial historian, documenting their lives and those of their children and granddaughter. She has taken many nature photos of deer, raccoons, birds and monarch butterflies.