Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.