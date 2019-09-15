Julian D. Hensley and Sharon E. Burbaker Hensley met at the local delicatessen when she was 15 and he was 16. He was working there for his aunt and uncle. She would come in on occasion, and so the relationship began. When Julian was 17, he joined the Armed Forces. They took a break from their dating while he was serving in the Army in the Korean War. Once he returned, the relationship rekindled. Sharon's mother told her that if she did not marry him, then her mother was going to adopt him. Sharon was 19, and Julian was 20. Julian had to obtain consent from his family, since he was not yet 21. However, Sharon was over 18 and did not have to get consent. Julian says Sharon was late arriving for their wedding on Aug. 26, 1955. Sharon says she was not late; it was not supposed to start until she got there. After five children, 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, they have celebrated 64 years of marriage.
Hensleys' 64th
