On December 8, 1950, Carl Kenneth Kilgore and Betty Dolores Plaster were united in marriage at her parents’ home on Harvey Road in Huntington. Through the years, they have experienced blessings and struggles, sickness and good health, happiness and sorrow. And after 70 years, they still love and cherish each other and are celebrating God’s blessings on their lives together.
Carl is the son of the late Mack and Emma Bloss Kilgore and was raised on a farm on German Ridge. He graduated from Buffalo (Wayne) High School in 1948, attended Marshall College, and then served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Nabisco after 40 years of service and then volunteered at Cabell- Huntington Hospital until earlier this year, serving for 29 years. Betty is the daughter of the late Ezburn and Dora Owens Plaster and grew up in Harveytown. She graduated from Huntington High School in 1949 and worked at a grocery store, McCrory’s, and Sylvania before starting a family and being a homemaker. They served the Lord for many years at Haneys Branch Baptist Church and are now faithful members at First Baptist Church of Ceredo.
They are the parents of four children, Carla (Bryan) Adkins, Dolores (Emmitt) Adkins, Dwaine (Ruthanne) Kilgore, and Ron (Denise) Kilgore. They are Mamaw and Papaw to 10 grandchildren — Daniel (Lori) Bailey, Emmitt II (Katie) Adkins, Matthew Adkins, Brian (Bri) Kilgore, Andrea Kilgore, Rachel (Josh) Sierson, Christopher Kilgore, Jacob (Maggie) Kilgore, Eric Kilgore, and Willa Kilgore — and 15 great-grandchildren — Caleb (Chelsea) Bailey, Kayleigh Lewis, Joshua Bailey, Cade Lewis, Abigail Lewis, Seth Bailey, Keegan Kilgore, Luke Sierson, Laura Bailey, Eli Bailey, Kyle Adkins, Aubree Kilgore, Jude Kilgore, Titus Sierson, and Cameron Kilgore.
Carl (91) and Betty (89) will celebrate at their home on Haneys Branch Road, where they have lived most of their married life.
“Great is Thy faithfulness. Morning by morning new mercies I see.
All I have needed, Thy hand hath provided. Great is Thy faithfulness, Lord unto me.”