Wilda and Custer Maynor

 Submitted photo

Mr. and Mrs. E.C. Maynor (Custer and Wilda) celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary.

The couple met at East Bank High School and married following WWII on March 21, 1946, in Huntington. Both graduated from Marshall University. They are members of St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Mr. Maynor served in the Air Force and retired from Reserves in 1963. He is a retired executive with Elder-Beerman after a long career with Anderson Newcomb and Stone and Thomas. Mrs. Maynor retired after teaching in Wayne and Cabell counties and Clarksburg, West Virginia.

The couple has one daughter, Deborah Demmler, of Midlothian, Virginia. They also have two grandchildren, Derek Demmler (Mary) of Rabun Gap, Georgia, and Megan Zobel (David) of Bedford, Virginia. They also have four great-grandchildren: Hannah, Bailey and William Demmler and Elijah Zobel.

