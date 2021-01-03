Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210103-mccoy.jpeg

Tom and Martine McCoy

 Submitted photo

Tom and Martine McCoy celebrated 60 years of marriage Dec. 31, 2020.

What started as a date to their senior prom led these two love birds to experience all of life’s ups and downs. If you ask Tom, though, the story starts by him asking Martine if she could cook, to which she replied yes, then he proceeded to ask her if he could marry her because, according to him, you can only live on love for about an hour, then you get hungry.

From there, their story grew from all the struggles, to the joyous memories, to the laughter, to the sad moments, to the pure happiness and bliss as they have been blessed by God to go through all of these aspects of life together.

They are blessed to be the parents of two children, the grandparents to eight grandchildren and the great-grandparents to seven great-grandchildren.

And the story continues from the enduring love they have for one another as they say their prayers together each night, for it’s God at the center of it all for them!

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.