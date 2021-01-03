Tom and Martine McCoy celebrated 60 years of marriage Dec. 31, 2020.
What started as a date to their senior prom led these two love birds to experience all of life’s ups and downs. If you ask Tom, though, the story starts by him asking Martine if she could cook, to which she replied yes, then he proceeded to ask her if he could marry her because, according to him, you can only live on love for about an hour, then you get hungry.
From there, their story grew from all the struggles, to the joyous memories, to the laughter, to the sad moments, to the pure happiness and bliss as they have been blessed by God to go through all of these aspects of life together.
They are blessed to be the parents of two children, the grandparents to eight grandchildren and the great-grandparents to seven great-grandchildren.
And the story continues from the enduring love they have for one another as they say their prayers together each night, for it’s God at the center of it all for them!