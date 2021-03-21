“GREAT MARRIAGES don’t happen by luck or accident. They are the result of a consistent investment of TIME, THOUGHTFULNESS, FORGIVENESS, AFFECTION, PRAYER, MUTUAL RESPECT, and a ROCK-SOLID COMMITMENT between a husband and wife.” — Dave Willis
Richard and Peggy Minnix, of Huntington, are celebrating 60 years of marriage. They were married March 18, 1961, at Highlawn Baptist Church in Huntington by the Rev. Robert E. Johnson.
Richard is retired after 35 years with US Foodservice, where he started their chemical program. He enjoys golfing several days per week. Peggy is retired after 35 years with the Cabell County Board of Education as cafeteria manager at Cabell Midland High School. She continues to work as a substitute, where she has enjoyed helping to feed the children of the Tri-State area during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They are members of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church in Huntington.
They are the parents of Tamara Minnix-Rozzi and husband, Ralph, and the grandparents of Leila G. Rozzi and honorary grandson Tyler P. Powell, all of Ona.
