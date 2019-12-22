This Christmas Eve, John and Lorena Ransbottom will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.
The couple first saw each other when John was 16 years old, walking down the street with his dad. Lorena was 14 years old, walking with two of her siblings.
John told his father, “Dad, that’s the girl I’m going to marry someday.”
Three years later, after a tour of duty with the U.S. Army in Japan, John came home, and six weeks later he proposed.
They were married in Greenup County, Kentucky, on Dec. 24, 1949.
The couple has four children and their spouses, John and Connie Ransbottom of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Teresa and Carl Altizer, Gary and Deanne Ransbottom, and Sandy and Bryan Bellomy, all of Huntington.
They also have 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
John and Lorena are active members of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church.
He retired after 35 years with International Nickel Co., and she was/is a full-time homemaker.