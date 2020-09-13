Mr. and Mrs. Michael Ray Jr., of Flat Top, West Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Charity Lenora Mostow Ray, to Mr. Nathan Matney, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Matney, of Hurricane, West Virginia.
The bride-to-be is a 2020 high honors and Beta Epsilon graduate of SCHS. Charity also attended WVSU during her last two years of high school and minored in criminal justice.
She is currently a scholarship student at Marshall University, where in two more years she will receive her bachelor’s in social work. Charity wants to pursue a career with Hospice, making her a third-generation employee.
The groom-to-be is a 2019 graduate of Bridge Valley and currently works full time for Advantage Technology in Charleston. A June 2021 wedding is planned.