Darrell and Gloria Riley, of Proctorville, Ohio, celebrated their 60th anniversary Oct. 22.
He retired from Steel of West Virginia.
They are the parents of Darrell Riley Jr. and Lori Turley. They have four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
