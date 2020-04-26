Donald “Bob” and Linda Rose will celebrate their 60th anniversary April 29, 2020. They were married at Staunton Street Apostolic Church by the late Greene Kitchen.
He is the son of the late Dan and Maxine Rose of Huntington. She is the daughter of the late Russell and Edith Ransbottom of South Point, Ohio.
They are the parents of Donnie Rose and wife Angie, Susie Wiles and husband Greg, Paul Rose and wife Amy; grandparents to Anna, Caleb, Joshua Rose, Sarah Partyka and husband Tim, Ethan Wiles and wife Katy, Madison and Abby Rose; great-grandparents to Josiah and Lincoln Partyka.
He is retired from Huntington Alloys/Special Metals. She is retired from Macy’s at the Huntington Mall.
They are planning a trip this summer to Berlin, Ohio, to celebrate.