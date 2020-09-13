Phillip Michael Shaver Sr. and Patricia Ferguson Shaver are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 11, 1960, at Tucker Memorial Baptist Church in Huntington by the Rev. John W. Cromwell. They will celebrate at Rocco’s Ristorante with family and loved ones.
They are the parents of four children, Michael and his wife Kelly Shaver, Mark and his wife Sherri Shaver, Michelle and her husband Charles Heiner and Marlo and her husband Gene Preston. Mike and Patti have nine grandchildren, Sarah Beth and husband Joe Zaremba, Phillip Shaver, Mark II and Matt Shaver, Chuck, Chris and Chad Heiner and Michael Jr. and Maxwell Wentz. Sarah Beth and Joe Zaremba are parents of Patti and Mike’s great-grandchildren, Ethan and Emma.
Following their marriage, Patti and Mike decided to live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for a short period of time before their hearts led them back to their hometown, Huntington, West Virginia, where their parents, Ed and Violet Shaver and Sherrill and Mary Ferguson, lived.
Huntington is where they decided to devote their personal and professional lives while becoming involved in their children’s lives and the community. As a young family, they enjoyed many summer weekends with their children boating and water skiing on the Ohio River or Grayson Lake.
Mike coached his sons and their teammates in sports, was a ninth-grade Sunday school teacher at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church where they are both active members, and has cherished “Grandpa time” while watching many sports and music activities. Patti taught her daughters and many young people in dance for over 50 years at Dickinson School of Dance, The Dancing Place and Elite Performance Academy (founding owner). She also coached the Huntington High School Pony Express majorettes for over 20 years.
Together they enjoyed many years working with youth and adults in Huntington Outdoor Theatre, the Tri-State Fair and Regatta, the Huntington Rotary Club and many other civic organizations. Having extremely active children and grandchildren and being very involved in the arts community, they seem to oftentimes find themselves at a field, court, track, stage, theater or auditorium, and love every minute of it!
While they were both devoted to their professional careers, they focused considerable love and attention to their children, grandchildren and the Tri-State community.
Mike and Patti have also been devoted supporters of Marshall University athletics and arts. They were excited to be back in the stands Sept. 5 to cheer on the Herd!
Their professional lives ultimately led them to establish Cabell Glass Co. Inc., where they worked together for over 25 years. They now enjoy retirement, 60 years of marriage and the blessings gained from having more time to “stop and smell the roses.”