Bill and Freda (Chafin) Sommerville, of Barboursville, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on March 8, 2021. It was love at first sight, and they are still crazy about each other!
Their marriage is a loving example to children Debbie (Bill) Sheils, Chuck (Jennifer) Sommerville, grandchildren Sarah (Hilton) Hastings, Allison (Adam) Kays, and Mark and Paul Sommerville. They also have four great-grandchildren: Ben and Jake Hastings, and Eliza and Owen Kays.
Bill retired from IBM as a service technician, and Freda retired from Marshall University as an administrative secretary. They both enjoy many interests, including camping, square dancing and travel. They are longtime members of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.
These days Bill spends time building and flying radio controlled airplanes and Freda is known for her love of cats, especially her Snowshoe Siamese “Sammy.”
We wish them many more years of happiness.