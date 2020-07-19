Charles Milby Vaughn and Mary Louise Stanley, of Portsmouth, Ohio, were married July 20, 1960. They have resided in Huntington for 42 years.
Charles retired from Mason Supply Co. and Mary retired from St. Mary’s Medical Center.
They have four children, Angel (rest in peace), Charles (Amy C.), Amy and Donald “Tony.” They have eight grandchildren, Megan (Robby), Karshara, William (Tessa), Elizabeth (Chase), Donald “T,” Derek (Courtney), Philip and Nicholas. They have celebrated six great-grandchildren, Peyton, Ronan, Paislee, Connor, Raiden, Ellie Mae and Gatlin.
They are friends to many and loved by all.