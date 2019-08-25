Johnnie and Willa Wallace are celebrating 50 years of marriage. They were married Aug. 8, 1969, by the late Rev. Roy Flutty in Centerville, West Virginia.
The bridal party included Matron of Honor, Joyce Wallace; Bridesmaids, the late Kay Davidson and the late Barbara Rodifer; and Best Man, Ollie Hunting.
Johnnie is the son of the late Ernie and Susan Wallace. Willa is the daughter of the late Frank and Maude Webb.
They are both retired teachers from the Wayne County Board of Education, after 40 years of service. Johnnie continues to work as owner and general Contractor in his Johnnie Wallace Construction business and a part-time attendant at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio.
Johnnie and Willa are members of England Hill Freewill Baptist Church, Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
They have three children, Beth (Jonas) McNearney, Amie (Tyler) Crockett and a son in Heaven, Jason Wallace.
They are blessed with four beautiful grandchildren, Emily, Claire, Owen and Jase.
A surprise celebration and ceremony took place with family in Huntington, W.Va.