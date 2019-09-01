The family of Gary and Barbara Fugate Walters are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Aug. 22, 1959.

Gary graduated from Vinson High School in 1958 and retired from Owens-Brockway. Barbara graduated from Barboursville High School in 1959 and retired from St. Mary's Medical Center.

They have two children, Dwayne Walters (Laura Jarrell) and Donna (Earl) Walters-Smith.

They have three grandchildren, Jonathan Smith, Amber (Eli) Boland and the late Natalie Walters. They have three great-grandchildren, Cole Black, Brody and Novella Boland.

The family celebrated this memorable occasion at the Maylon House, Milton, West Virginia, and say they are an example of love, commitment and support to each other and their family.

