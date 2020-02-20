One of the cool and new projects to come out of the renewal of the Old Central City Arts District is the Central City New Music Series.
Started by Ross Compton, who works with the Head Start program in Louisa, Kentucky, the series is about bringing experimental free jazz groups to the Tri-State to add to the depth and breadth of the music scene here in Huntington.
Compton originally began his music series in Lexington, Kentucky, and when he moved back to his hometown of Louisa, he brought the concept to the Alias14W venue in the Old Central City district. That establishment closed, however, so Compton found a new home for the series at Marshall University.
Now, thanks to the efforts of Marshall Professor Mark Zanter and the Marshall University School of Music, two upcoming concerts are scheduled for the Central City New Music Series.
On Feb. 24, the Norwegian jazz band Friends and Neighbors will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Smith Music Recital Hall on the campus of Marshall University. Opening up the show will be jazz bassist and Charleston native Eli Namay.
On March 6, the acclaimed sax, guitar and drum jazz trio Kuzu will perform at 7:30 p.m. in Smith Music Hall. The members of Kuzu will also be hosting a free workshop for the students at Huntington’s Explorer Academy.
Both jazz concerts are free for students and Tri-State residents of all ages. Smith Music Recital Hall is located at the corner of Hal Greer Boulevard and 3rd Avenue on the university’s campus.
“I was doing a new music series called Outside The Spotlight when I lived in Lexington and I was looking for a way to bring that here to the Tri-State after I moved back to my home area about three years ago,” Compton said. “The series came out of my love for new jazz of the freer variety. But, I did not want it to become just that kind of music as I also wanted to feature other sounds that were pushing boundaries.”
One of the positive aspects of working at creating a new music series in Lexington was the connections he made with musicians around the world. The end result is his booking of the band Friends and Neighbors from Norway.
“I first began my music series in Lexington in 2002 and there are so few places to play for artists that are doing this kind of music, so the word spread about what we were doing,” said Compton. “Word eventually reached the European crowd and I booked the Friends and Neighbors band three times in Lexington, so it is really nice to be able to book them here in the Tri-State. They are on the melodic end of the free jazz spectrum, inspired by early music by jazz great Ornette Coleman.”
Kuzu is a band made up of musicians from Chicago and Asheville, North Carolina, including guitarist Tashi Dorji, Dave Rempis on sax and drummer Tyler Damon.
“The one I know the best is Dave Rempis out of Chicago,” Compton said. “Dave came through my series in Lexington at least a dozen times with various bands. He was putting together a grant proposal for a South Arts Jazz Road residency program that supports jazz artists as they spread the word on the genre around the country. So, he contacted me while wanting to do something other than the Lexington gig and I told him about the Central City Series and he was into it, and even reached out to do a community workshop as well. I already have had other musicians contact me who are looking to apply for the same grant. I am hoping this will be a good partnership.”
With Compton’s connection to the South Arts Jazz Road program and now Marshall University, the future looks bright for the Central City New Music Series.
“Marshall Professor Mark Zanter is also interested in experimental music of all kinds and I connected with him through a friend who also teaches at Marshall,” Compton said. “Mark has been really supportive and was able to swing the venues on campus. Both concerts are free, which is a good way to get people to come out and check out music that might be new to them.”