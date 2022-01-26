HUNTINGTON — To feature centuries of artwork capturing the Ohio River and its tributaries, Huntington Museum of Art opened its newest exhibit, “West Virginia Chamber of Commerce Presents La Belle Riviere.”
“In addition to its distinct geologic attributes, it’s important to also appreciate the span of human history that has centered around the Ohio River for millennia. We are fortunate in that our permanent collection contains not only the romantic, idyllic views of the Ohio River you might expect to see, but also artworks and objects that relate directly to that regional history, which can be used to tell an interesting story,” HMA senior curator John Farley said.
The Ohio River’s name is derived from a Senecan word — ohi-yo-h — meaning “good river.” When French colonists arrived in North America during the 1600s, they described the Ohio River as “la belle riviere,” or “the beautiful river.”
“I am pleased to be able to feature examples of material culture from indigenous peoples — many hundreds of years old — alongside glass produced by our own society and porcelain made right here in our own Huntington community,” Farley said.
Some of the artwork featured in the exhibit is from the 19th century, like Charles Bird King’s portraits of Native American delegates. The American painter was commissioned by the federal government to paint more than 100 portraits from 1821 to 1842. The museum features several of King’s portraits of chiefs and warriors from Seneca, Shawnee, Ottawa and Delaware tribes.
Farley said the exhibit is created to acknowledge the surroundings and that the Ohio River offers centuries of art history.
“It is human nature that we can come to overlook and underappreciate that which surrounds us every day. Art challenges us to stop, look closer, think deeper, and offers us new ways to interpret our surroundings,” Farley said. “I hope that viewers of the exhibit will appreciate that the Ohio River has long influenced the course of human history on this continent and continues to do so.”
The exhibit also showcases bird stone effigies — made to balance the weight of the spear — from unidentified Native Americans. One stone was found in Cross Creek in 1922, and another in the Big Sandy River in 1892. Two lead glass octagonal plates of the Ohio River Steamer from the 1830s are also featured.
Huntington’s industrial development increased in 1871 after the C&O Railway was extended to the Ohio River. An unidentified piece, “Ensign Foundry and East Huntington 1874,” represents features of the city. Ensign Car Wheel Foundry, organized by Ely Ensign in 1872, is painted near the banks of the river. The C&O Car Shops is painted on the left and Marshall College at the far right.
Paintings of Wolf Creek Hill in Ohio, the Great Kanawha Valley, Scioto River and others are included.
German-born artist Augustus Kollner traveled widely in the eastern U.S. to create scenic views of America for publication in Europe and reached West Virginia in 1845. Kollner used watercolors to illustrate the Ohio River and Kanawha River.
Other artists included in the exhibit are Massachusetts native Sala Bosworth (1805-90), American Joseph Rusling Meeker (1827-87) and former Marshall University professor Stan Sporny (1946-2008), among others.
HMA presented an exhibit featuring work from the Ohio River in 2011, when it was the 200th anniversary of the first steamboat to successfully navigate the Ohio River and eventually travel down the Mississippi River — then referred to as western waters — to New Orleans. The exhibit was called “On Inland Waters: Steamboats and the Ohio River 1811-2011.”
“We have organized a couple of large exhibits about the Ohio River over the years, primarily because the subject is always relevant for our community and the region. While ‘La Belle Riviere’ is a smaller presentation, we chose to organize this show for the same reasons,” Farley said.
The exhibit will be on view at HMA through April 17.