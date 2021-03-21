The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Ceredo Kenova Ministerial Association will host Holy Week services daily at noon from Monday, March 29 through Friday, April 2. The services will be streamed on-line using the Facebook page “CK Holy Week 2021.”

Worship and music will begin at noon, but the page will be available for log-in starting around 11:50 a.m. to ensure that everyone gets logged on before the service starts. During the week, a freewill offering will be taken to support the Good Samaritan Center. Checks can be mailed to Good Samaritan Center, 1523 Chestnut St., Kenova, WV 25530. Indicate “Holy Week” in the memo line.

The schedule for the specific churches participating in the services is:

Monday, March 29: First Congregational Church of Ceredo and First Independent Missionary Baptist

Tuesday, March 30: Kenova Church of God

Wednesday, March 31: Ceredo United Methodist Church and Kenova United Methodist Church

Thursday, April 1: First Baptist of Ceredo

Friday, April 2: First Baptist of Kenova

Everyone is welcome to log-in for the Holy Week Services, sponsored by the Ceredo Kenova Ministerial Association.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you