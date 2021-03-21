The Ceredo Kenova Ministerial Association will host Holy Week services daily at noon from Monday, March 29 through Friday, April 2. The services will be streamed on-line using the Facebook page “CK Holy Week 2021.”
Worship and music will begin at noon, but the page will be available for log-in starting around 11:50 a.m. to ensure that everyone gets logged on before the service starts. During the week, a freewill offering will be taken to support the Good Samaritan Center. Checks can be mailed to Good Samaritan Center, 1523 Chestnut St., Kenova, WV 25530. Indicate “Holy Week” in the memo line.
The schedule for the specific churches participating in the services is:
Monday, March 29: First Congregational Church of Ceredo and First Independent Missionary Baptist
Tuesday, March 30: Kenova Church of God
Wednesday, March 31: Ceredo United Methodist Church and Kenova United Methodist Church
Thursday, April 1: First Baptist of Ceredo
Friday, April 2: First Baptist of Kenova
Everyone is welcome to log-in for the Holy Week Services, sponsored by the Ceredo Kenova Ministerial Association.