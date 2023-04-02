The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

KENOVA — The Ceredo Kenova Ministerial Association invites the community to Holy Week services to be held at Kenova United Methodist Church. Each day’s services will begin at noon and will include special music, a message and lunch. During lunch, a freewill offering will be received for the Good Samaritan Center to support community needs.

Kenova United Methodist Church is located at 503 15th St., Kenova.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you