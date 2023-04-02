KENOVA — The Ceredo Kenova Ministerial Association invites the community to Holy Week services to be held at Kenova United Methodist Church. Each day’s services will begin at noon and will include special music, a message and lunch. During lunch, a freewill offering will be received for the Good Samaritan Center to support community needs.
Kenova United Methodist Church is located at 503 15th St., Kenova.
Here’s the daily schedule:
Monday, April 3
Music: Zach Johnson (First Independent Missionary Baptist Church, Kenova)
Message: Marty Gue (First Congregational)
Tuesday, April 4
Music and message to be shared by Matt Christian (20th Street Baptist) and Josh Nunley (Kenova Church of God)
Wednesday, April 5
Music: Saints Alive
Message: First Baptist of Kenova
Thursday, April 6
Music and Message: Jeff Canterbury (First Baptist of Ceredo)
Friday, April 7
Music: Kenova United Methodist Church
Message: Tom Baisden (Ceredo United Methodist Church)
Everyone is welcome and invited to bring along family and friends. For those who are unable to attend, the ministerial association will live stream the service on its CK Holy Week 2023 Facebook page.
Donations can be made, by check, to The Good Samaritan Center, 1523 Chestnut St., Kenova, WV 25530. Please indicate “Holy Week” in the memo line.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.