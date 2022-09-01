ASHLAND — Ashland’s Camp Landing entertainment complex has added a bakery to its growing food court. The new bakery Chünk features chocolate “chünk” cookies, brownies, cheesecake and more.
Chünk opened its doors July 5. The business is co-owned by Todd and Amanda Schreier, who also own a small bar called The Watering Hole in the food court.
“My wife and I are business consultants by trade. We have a background in real estate. I love the bakery business, and there was something I just couldn’t find,” Todd Schreier said. “I like really gooey, fresh chocolate chip cookies with lots of chocolate chunks. I really like a really dense cookie. We tried a lot of them, and we just couldn’t find what we wanted. We had owned a bakery in Russell previously, so we decided to do it ourselves. We learned a lot about how to run a bakery from that prior experience. We named it Chünk because we wanted it something for people to get excited about. When it comes to cookies, we think we’re the best game in town.”
Every day the bakery serves up a variety of cookies ($2.50 each, six for $13) in flavors such as Chocolate Chünk, Sugar Cookies, Peanut Butter, Oatmeal Raisin and White Chocolate Chünk. There’s also Cookie Sandwiches ($6), Cookie Cake Slices ($5), Brownies ($5) and Blondies ($5). You can also enjoy rotating seasonal cobblers ($4 per slice) and pies ($5). For groups you can get Cookie Cakes in 12-inch ($28) and ($40) sizes. Customers should call 48 hours ahead on Cookie Cakes and other special orders.
“I’m really passionate about bakery sweets and goodies. My grandmother, who took care of me, would bring me sweets, and I thought it was a great thing to do with my son. My son and I would travel around trying different kinds of sweets,” Schreier said. “Amanda and I are good operators. The bakery is no different. We give them a great product at a great price. If a batch doesn’t come out right, we’ll either throw it out or donate it to a shelter. We want our product to be A-1 every single time. My favorite thing on the menu is our Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich. I’ve seen people order one, eat it in the parking lot, then come back and buy two or three more to take home. In the fall, we are going to do pumpkin spice treats and gingerbread for the Christmas season. We are also connecting with schools, clubs and charities for fundraising.”
Chünk will also participate in special events at Camp Landing. On Saturday, Oct. 29, there will be a Halloween party with a costume contest and gift card giveaways.
