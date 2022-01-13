HUNTINGTON — The growing sport of disc golf can be played at courses throughout the Tri-State.
The outdoor disc golf game is based on the popularity of the plastic flying disc called the “Frisbee” that was first sold in the late 1950s. By the 1960s and ’70s, throwing a Frisbee outside in a big field or on the street or in a local park became fashionable. Eventually, someone combined the use of the Frisbee with the game of golf, and the rest is history.
Using above-ground baskets set on an outdoor course instead of holes in the ground, disc golf would go on to be organized with sanctioned tournaments happening all over the country run by the Professional Disc Golf Association.
It took a while before the first disc golf courses were built in Huntington, but by the 1980s, the local movement began to grow. Disc golf is now regularly played as a game of leisure in the Tri-State. Now, disc golf tournaments that are hosted here as well as nationwide and worldwide are organized by a national governing body.
On Saturday, Jan. 15, disc golfers of all levels are being asked to come to the disc golf course at Beech Fork State Park to participate in a competition for local charities called the Frost Bite Freeze Out. To play, you must be registered by 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at https://events.discgolfunited.com/disc-golf-tournaments/ — just scroll down until you see the name of the tournament. Directions and information about Beech Fork State Park can be found at https://wvstateparks.com/park/beech-fork-state-park/.
Open to the public, there are over 80 disc golfers already signed up for this mid-winter event for charity, and there is plenty of room for more players. The entrance fee is $25.
The event organizer is Johnny Sias, a longtime local proponent of the sport who also happens to be a former disc golf world champion.
“Half of the money raised by the Frost Bite Freeze Out will go to the Beech Fork Foundation, a group of volunteers who take care of the trails and benches and who bought part of the disc golf course that now resides in the park,” Sias said. “The other half of the tournament proceeds will go to the City Mission.
“It is $25 to enter, and you get a free long-sleeve shirt for entering, and we will play one round of singles competition in the morning and then play a second round of doubles in the afternoon.”
Sias has been playing disc golf for 40 years. Back in those days, it was hard to find a disc golf course in the area.
“I always enjoyed throwing the Frisbee, but then one day I was listening to the radio and heard them talking about the West Virginia State Frisbee Championship,” said Sias. “So, my wife and I drove up there to the tournament because I wanted to see guys throw it that were really good and maybe learn something from them. Then they began to make the smaller bevel-edged Frisbees used officially in tournament play around 1983. I still have some of the original tournament discs today.”
Sias began to enter official Professional Disc Golf Association tournaments and soon achieved great success while representing Huntington.
“I have been competing in tournaments and world championships all over the country since 1980,” said Sias. “I am a four-time world champion. I won the World Championship in the Open Division in 1986, and then I won in the Grand Masters division in 2012. After that, I won the Seniors Grand Master division World Championship in 2013, and in 2019, I won the 65 and above World Title.
“When I first started out, the closest disc golf course to me was found north of Columbus, Ohio. And now, in the Tri-State from Ritter Park on, you can play 17 courses in less than a 40-minute drive. That is a surprising and good thing.”
Another winter tournament for charity — the 25th annual Huntington Ice Bowl — takes place Jan. 29. The pro-am tournament is also open to the public and will be played in Rotary Park. The event will benefit the local food bank.
To register for the Huntington Ice Bowl disc golf tournament, go to www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Huntingtons_25th_Ice_Bowl_2022.