HUNTINGTON — Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) has announced the recipients of its 2019 Charity in Action Award, which include a local man.
The honorees are Dick Ash, of Huntington; Sandy Koncir, of Elizabeth, West Virginia; and Donna Smith, of Vienna, West Virginia. These individuals have performed meaningful service and demonstrated deep compassion for others.
"At Catholic Charities, we are on a mission of love to end poverty, one family at a time," said Beth Zarate, CCWVa chief executive officer, in a news release. "We are blessed and inspired by many partners who walk this journey with us, and we're honored to recognize three of these dedicated individuals."
Ash is a retired engineer and lends his time and skill helping others increase their literacy, numeracy and higher-level academic skills. Recognizing that education is one of the first steps on the ladder of self-determination and independence, Ash donates several hours of his time each week at Catholic Charities' Center for Community Learning and Advancement in Huntington. Ash is also a volunteer for DNA NPE Friends and Cabell Huntington Hospital.
"Dick has a way of putting learners at ease by allowing learners to set the pace of instruction, and he has the ability to explain the most complicated math terms in a way that is accessible and easy to comprehend," said Emily Robinson, CCWVa Western Region director. "These qualities, in addition to his unconditional positive regard for each learner, make Dick a person that lives Charity in Action every day."
The honorees will be recognized at the Charity in Action Awards Luncheon in Charleston on Oct. 25. Proceeds from the event will benefit programs and services in CCWVa's Western Region. Sponsorships and tickets are available at www.catholiccharitieswv.org.