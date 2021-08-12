The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Charleston Ballet, with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, will again present “The Nutcracker” at the Clay Center in December. The show is part of the ballet’s upcoming season.

 File photo | HD Media

CHARLESTON — Vampires and toy soldiers highlight the upcoming 2021-22 season of the Charleston Ballet.

The official state ballet of West Virginia has released its upcoming schedule, which opens with “Dracula: The Seduction” Oct. 15-16 at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium.

Choreographed by ballet artistic director Kim Pauley with music by Anthony DiLorenzo, “Dracula: The Seduction” was originally intended to premiere in 2020 as part of “BIT(E)S AND PIECES,” but was canceled due to concerns about COVID-19.

On Dec. 10-11, the Charleston Ballet will again partner with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra for “The Nutcracker” at the Clay Center.

As with most other public performances, last year’s “Nutcracker” was also canceled.

The ballet’s season concludes March 25-26 at the Charleston Coliseum Theater with “Ballet Unwrapped,” a mixed-bill performance that includes “The Flappers” and “Rhapsody in Blue.”

For tickets and information, call 304-342-6541 or visit www.thecharlestonballet.com.

