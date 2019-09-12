CHARLESTON - Kim Pauley, the artistic director and CEO of the Charleston Ballet, will offer two master classes at Marshall University's Performing Arts Center in Room 224 on Sept. 22.

n Dancers ages 11-13 will have class from 2 to 3:15 p.m.

n Dancers ages 14 and up will have class from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

All dancers in these age ranges who are interested in improving their ballet technique are invited to attend. The cost is $20 for the class. Dancers may reserve their place by emailing the director of MU Dance, Deborah Novak, at novak1@marshall.edu.

For many seasons, Pauley performed leading roles in the Charleston Ballet's productions. In May 1989, she assumed the additional position of director/choreographer, following in the footsteps of her mentor, the late Andre Van Damme, founder and director of the Charleston Ballet from 1956-89.

