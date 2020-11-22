HUNTINGTON — Ballet dancers are helping bring part of an exhibit at the Huntington Museum of Art to life.
Visitors to the Museum of Art’s “The Wide Reach of the Bauhaus” exhibition, which is on display through Jan. 10, can see a video presentation of The Charleston Ballet performing an original work inspired by Oskar Schlemmer’s Triadisches Ballet. The performance can be viewed on the Huntington Museum of Art’s YouTube channel for two weeks beginning Monday, Nov. 23.
A planned Charleston Ballet performance in the Museum of Art’s Grace Rardin Doherty Auditorium was canceled because of the ongoing pandemic.
“We began preparing our part of the ‘Bauhaus’ project about 18 months before the exhibit opening date, first asking Matt Jackfert to create an original score, then beginning the discussion and experimentation part of the costume design,” Kim Pauley, artistic director of The Charleston Ballet, said in a release. “Part of the choreography was created over Zoom while we faced about seven weeks away from the studio late spring. Everyone involved agreed this project was unlike any other project they had participated in. It was gratifying to see every part of the project come together.”
Costumes created and executed by Patti Boley, Tammy Madden, Kim Pauley, Elaine Baldwin, Mary Anna Ball, Melinda Miesner and Brigette Madden for the performance are displayed in “The Wide Reach of the Bauhaus” exhibition. The costumes were assembled in two locations and took a couple of months to complete.
“One of the goals for this project was to show the effect of the ‘Bauhaus’ on art forms such as modern dance and music in addition to visual art,” HMA senior curator Chris Hatten said in the release. “The result of this partnership with The Charleston Ballet has been incredibly successful, and The Charleston Ballet deserves a great deal of credit for all their hard work and dedication.”
“The Wide Reach of the Bauhaus” exhibit at HMA celebrates the influence of the Bauhaus School founded by Walter Gropius, who helped design the addition to the Huntington Museum of Art that opened 50 years ago.
The exhibition is supported in part by a gift from the St. John’s Trust in Memory of Anna Virginia Morgan, while the project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.
For more information on the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.