CHARLESTON — The Charleston Ballet will hold auditions for company membership and apprentice positions for the 2020-21 performance season.
Auditions for the company will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. June 3. Male and female dancers of advanced ability with classical ballet backgrounds are encouraged to audition. Dancers must be at least 14 years old. Women must be proficient with pointe work.
Apprentice auditions will be 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. June 4. Dancers must be between 11 and 15 years old with a classical ballet background and possess at least an intermediate level of technique. Girls should be working on pointe.
Auditions will be held at the Charleston Ballet studios at 100 Capitol St., on the mezzanine floor. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, dancers will be required to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and follow studio health and safety protocol.
For more information or to register, call 304-342-6541.