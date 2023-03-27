The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHARLESTON — Readers of Renée Ecckles-Hardy’s children’s books not only lose themselves frequently in her stories — many find themselves (or someone very much like them) within the pages, too.

Ecckles-Hardy, who lives in Charleston with her husband of 33 years, Kevin, self-published her first children’s books, “I AM Beautifully Brown!” and “I AM Boldly Brown!” in 2020. Both books are positive affirmation journals for girls and boys of color. Since then, she has published five other books and three journals, aimed at all children but particularly those of color.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you