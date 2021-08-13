CHARLESTON — It’s not the usual sort of show for Charleston Light Opera Guild, not the usual sort of place for a light opera guild show, but these are not the usual sort of times.
Saturday and Sunday night, the Charleston Light Opera Guild presents “Ring of Fire” at Haddad Riverfront Park.
It’s a free public show paid for by the City of Charleston, the Alex and Betty Schoenbaum Family Foundation and the Glotfelty Foundation.
“Ring of Fire” is as much musical revue as a musical, contains little dialog and features 38 Johnny Cash songs.
“It’s not a traditional musical,” light opera guild music director John Marshall said. “There’s very little dialogue. It’s mainly what you might call a jukebox musical.”
But musical, jukebox musical or musical revue, Marshall said it was a lot of fun.
Using the music of Johnny Cash, a kind of story unfolds following a pair of characters through their lives.
Nominally, these are supposed to represent the “man in black” and June Carter Cash, but Marshall said it wasn’t that simple.
“We don’t refer to Johnny Cash or June Carter Cash in the show,” he said. “The cast is listed as performers.”
The show is partly a musical tribute, though Marshall said there’s been no attempt to imitate Cash’s rumbling bass voice.
The show features a small cast, including Meredith Aliff, Beth Winkler Bowden, Sara Golden, Dominick Gray, Jackson Johnson, Gary Lanham, Toni Pilato and Joel Ramsey.
Pilato replaced Patricia Rogers, who was originally cast, but injured in a car crash several weeks into rehearsals.
“Toni was amazing,” Marshall said. “She stepped right in and boom.”
Rehearsals, he said, have gone well, except for the past few days. The guild typically rehearses its shows at its playhouse on Tennessee Avenue in Charleston before moving over to a performance hall.
“We got rained out on Monday,” the music director said. “I had to send the band home and we did the show back over to the playhouse with just a piano.”
Nevertheless, he had high hopes for the amphitheater.
“I’ve never worked there,” he said. “It’s new to me. It’s probably new to all of us, but I love it. It’s beautiful.”
Marshall indicated that country music isn’t his usual type of music. He said that he’d never done an entire musical based around country music, but he’d found a lot to love with “Ring of Fire.”
“I was telling Nina [Pasinetti], that I really liked this,” he said.
It surprised him, but he didn’t think it would surprise audiences or country music fans.
“We’ve got a little bit of everything there,” he said. “We’ve got his upbeat, uplifting songs, songs that tug on your heartstrings and the ballads. I think we’re going to give the audience a nice variety of Johnny Cash music.”