CHARLESTON — Dealing with the impact of a double mastectomy several years ago has helped turn Marnie Rustemeyer into an international businesswoman.
“My quest was to find something comfortable that I could really rest on, because rest is so important to healing; you can’t really heal without an adequate night’s sleep,” she told HD Media in a 2014 interview. “I started looking for different materials, fillings and shapes — I put my breasts on every pillow from Bed, Bath and Beyond to ABC Carpet and Home, and when I traveled, I tried every pillow on the hotel pillow menu ... I would try a buckwheat hull pillow or a seed pillow or a feather pillow, just to see what felt best.”
Rustemeyer started a company, Billow Global Inc., in 2013 to produce a pillow for women who have gone through cancer surgeries. She now sells the pillow to Spain, Canada and the Middle East.
She was honored earlier this year among some 30 West Virginia entrepreneurs and companies for expanding the sale of her post-mastectomy pillow for breast cancer survivors to South Korea.
In 2019, West Virginia’s exports were valued at $5.9 billion, according to the West Virginia Development Office.
A Charleston native living in New York City, Rustemeyer received the Governor’s Commendation for International Market Entry Award.
She tested positive for the BRCA gene, a harmful gene mutation that greatly increases a person’s risk for breast and ovarian cancer, according to a company website.
The cancer diagnosis led to the double mastectomy and several reconstructive surgeries.
She developed the Billow to help women who sleep on their side and stomach to rest more comfortably.
A former Wall Street professional, thyroid cancer survivor and breast cancer “previvor” (a term for those who are survivors of a predisposition to cancer but who haven’t had the disease), Rustemeyer had the double mastectomy to decrease the risk of getting breast cancer.
Through her experience, she became passionate about helping patients feel beautiful and confident again after such an emotional and demanding journey, according to the website.
She also offers areola/nipple restoration, scar camouflage and brow services to her clients through her company Medi Ink LLC.
Rustemeyer is licensed and certified as a permanent cosmetics/medical tattoo artist and is a member of the Society of Permanent Cosmetic Professionals, the International Society for Oncology Esthetics and the Society for Integrative Oncology.