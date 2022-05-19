CHARLESTON — Live on the Levee, a free, weekly concert series, is returning to Charleston this summer. The weekly event will bring live music back to the riverside stage after the coronavirus shut it down two years ago and delayed it last summer.
“It has been a place for us to connect, to relax, to refresh, to see some of the best entertainment in the region,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “It showcases all that is wild and wonderful about Charleston, West Virginia.”
The free concerts will take place every Friday from May 27 to Sept. 2 at Haddad Riverfront Park’s Schoenbaum Stage. Shows start at 6:30 p.m.
Goodwin hosted the concert lineup announcement Tuesday morning. Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, and Live on the Levee emcee Jim Strawn also spoke at the event.
“Days like this, announcing the music for the Moses Auto Group Live on the Levee, for me and many others, it is a little bit like Christmas morning,” Strawn said.
After the annual concert series was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic and delayed last year, this summer’s return to normal holds special meaning for Strawn.
“This is extra, extra, extra special,” he said. “I did the math. When I introduce the band here, the music on opening night of 2022, May 27, it will have been 1,099 days since I last stood here on the levee.”
The concert series is now in its 18th year.
The 2022 Live on the Levee lineup is:
May 27 — The Carpenter Ants, with special guest RedLine.
June 3 — Veteran’s Night: Davisson Brothers Band, Josh Pantry.
June 10 — Bowie Tribute, Minka.
June 17 — FOOTMAD Night: Ranky Tanky, Minor Swing.
June 24 — Remember Jones, The Company Stores.
July 1 — Charleston Sternwheel Regatta: The Four Tops and the Temptations, The Unit.
July 8 — WTSQ Night: Rozwell Kid, Mediogres, Natural Rat.
July 15 — Drew Parker, Kate Boytek.
July 22 — The Parachute Brigade, The Settlement.
July 29 — Holly Forbes, Corduroy Brown.
Aug. 5 — Mulitfest: Mya, Klymaxx featuring Bernadette Cooper.
Aug. 12 — Shane Mead & The Sound, Independent State.
Aug. 19 — Lez Zeppelin, an all-female Led Zeppelin tribute band, Battle of The Bands winner.
Aug. 26 — The Lonely Ones, Horseburner, September Mourning.
