HUNTINGTON — Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” will come to life at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center at 7:30p.m. Monday, May 9, as part of the Marshall Artists Series.
“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” tells the story of Willy Wonka, world-famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, who has just announced his factory is opening its gates to a lucky few.
The Keith-Albee audience will experience the story as a hit Broadway musical, filled with technicolor sets and a new score.
Audience members will be required to wear a mask during the production unless actively eating or drinking.
Tickets are $98.42, $81.97, $71 or $64.42 and are available at the box office in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on the Marshall University campus, by calling 304-696-6656 or online at Ticketmaster.com. Box office hours are Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m.
