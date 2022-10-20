HUNTINGTON — The latest artist from the Tri-State to blow up in the music business worldwide is eastern Kentucky’s Tyler Childers.
As witnessed by his recent concert appearances at the Healing Appalachia show in Lewisburg, West Virginia; the Kentucky Rising flood benefit in Lexington, Kentucky; the sold-out Red Rocks shows in Colorado; and the Septemberfest concert in Louisa, Kentucky — all of which featured thousands of fans singing his song lyrics back to him — Childers has a large and growing fanbase.
About a month ago, Childers and his band The Food Stamps released a new, three-record album called “Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?” The set contains eight songs recorded in three different ways. The “Hallelujah” album contains the regular versions of cuts like “Angel Band,” “Way Of The Triune God” and the title cut. The “Jubilee Album” features those same songs with horns and other augmentation added to them, while the third “Joyful Noise” album features electronic versions of the previously mentioned cuts.
All of the albums feature musicians based in Huntington and eastern Kentucky. Huntington-based electronic dance music DJ and producer Charlie Brown Superstar, aka Brett Fuller, is the one Childers called on to co-produce and mix the third album’s funky rave-ups.
On Friday, Oct. 21, Charlie Brown Superstar will host the Joyful Noise jam at The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden at 8 p.m.
While Childers is not on the bill, the musicians who helped him record this new three-album set will be there, bringing to life the third “Joyful Noise” album. Along with Charlie Brown Superstar, the lineup will include the band El Dorodo, Crownover, Appalachiatari, John Haywood and Jessie Wells, and host Casey Campbell, who stars in the “Angel Band” video.
Tickets for the 18-and-older show are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the concert. The Loud is located at 741 6th Ave. in Huntington.
Before that happens, an official listening party of Tyler Childers’ “Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?” albums will take place at Orbit’s Record Shop, located at 601 Central Ave. in Barboursville. The listening party will also feature many of the musicians who will perform at The Loud later in the evening.
“I usually use a lot of different sounds as I work in the house music-new disco genre as well, but with the ‘Joyful Noise’ record, I feel like we were concentrating on more of a hip-hop instrumental deal with that album,” said Fuller. “When I make my own solo albums, it depends on what mood hits me. It could make music that is in the 115 to 120 beats-per-minute range with a solid four-on-the-floor, or other times I like to get crazy with a slow break beat and layer lots of shimmering hi-hat cymbals on top of it. It just depends on the mood I’m in.”
Childers’ sound is about real and raw singer-songwriter creations with a down-to-earth country music groove filled with original songs that move people. Along the way, Childers has tried to stay true to his muse, making music with an open mind with the desire to not be pigeon-holed by the demands of record company executives bent on cloning past successes. His friend Sturgill Simpson, who co-produced Childers’ “Purgatory” and “Country Squire” albums, is another top artist who has come up with a different sound on many of his own recordings, keeping folks on their toes.
The addition of this new third “Joyful Noise” recording found on Childers’ “Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?” album has raised some eyebrows in the music world, with Fuller now a part of the whirlwind.
“I have known most of the people involved with this whole ‘Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?’ project for so long, and we have all played countless shows together and hung out together, so it felt natural for me to be in the studio working with those guys,” said Fuller. “I’ve known Tyler since he first started to come to Huntington to play at the Open Mic Night. I’ve played shows with him back when there were just a few people there. One of Tyler’s first shows with his band The Food Stamps was at one of my weekly (disco) dance nights at the V Club, and that was the first night that they had all played together onstage. But I had played with Tyler before that when he was playing solo shows, too. There were a lot of nights at the V Club back then when we would have three or four different acts that were all different, including me. That first show with Tyler might have been in 2013, so it has been a while.”
Childers and Fuller had been talking about doing a collaboration for a long time, yet it was the free time brought on by the pandemic lockdown that made room for this “Joyful Noise” production.
“We even talked about doing this back before his album ‘Purgatory’ came out, when he played back-to-back shows at the V Club on New Year’s Eve around 2017,” said Fuller. “He mentioned then that he wanted to work together and make something. But those guys got so busy and were out on the road for about 250 days a year, so we never had time to do it. Then everything shut down and that is when I got the phone call that said we were going to work on this project. And the ‘Joyful Noise’ album is a lot different from the other two albums, and that was the whole idea. Tyler always knows exactly what he wants to do. That is the great thing about Tyler. He is definitely an artist, and he does what he feels like doing.”
Fuller considers Friday night’s show to be a celebration of the new album locally, where most of the musicians on the “Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?” album perfected their chops.
“This concert is like bringing the ‘Joyful Noise’ album home to Huntington, with the idea of bringing in as many people as we could that actually had a hand in making the record,” said Fuller. “Earlier in the day, we will be doing the listening party at Orbit’s Record Store in Barboursville, and most of the people who will be at the later show will be there. We will also try to get local artist Jimbo Valentine there as well, who did all of the artwork for the ‘Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?’ album. We will play the ‘Hallelujah’ and ‘Jubilee’ versions of the album at Orbit’s, and then we will do the ‘Joyful Noise’ version of the album live at The Loud that night. The best way I can describe it is the ‘Joyful Noise’ version deconstructed the ‘Hallelujah’ version of the album’s songs, and my live show will then deconstruct the ‘Joyful Noise’ version and then I’ll reconstruct it and add some flourishes to it in a live setting.”
More information can be found at charliebrownsuperstar.com, theloudwv.com and orbitsrecords.com.