CHARLESTON — Around this time of the year, people tend to look toward the year that’s passed and the year that’s coming.
Charlotte Flair is looking more toward 2022. The WWE superstar, who appears Sunday at the Charleston Coliseum for the WWE Supershow, knows exactly what she wants out of the coming year.
“I want to main event at Wrestlemania in Dallas, Texas,” she said, over the phone. “That was my first active Wrestlemania.”
Flair appeared in Wrestlemania 32 in 2016 and won the newly minted WWE Women’s Championship.
“To come back full circle, as a main event, would be incredible,” she said.
Women in wrestling isn’t anything new, and Flair bristles slightly when asked about whether it’s easier for women to get into wrestling.
“I wouldn’t say easier,” she said. “I would say gender isn’t a question. I would say there isn’t a question of whether men or women should wrestle.”
WWE has both male and female superstars. The only difference, she allowed, was that women headline shows now.
Ahead, Flair said she was looking at a busy season of travel and going to shows around the country, while also weaving through the holidays.
Nothing new for Flair.
“It’s the sacrifice you make getting into the business,” she said. “And it’s not forever.”
Flair added it was the same for professional athletes who have to get to games every week.
“Everyone knows what you’re getting into when you start this business,” she said.
As the daughter of wrestling legend Ric Flair, Charlotte probably knows more than most.
The holidays around the Flair house were pretty normal, she said.
“Everybody expects a crazy answer,” Flair said. “But my Dad made the holidays and made them the best he could.”
She added that she didn’t really know any different because her father was wrestling before Flair was even born.
“The only thing different is that I know what it’s like to leave on Thanksgiving or the next day,” she said.
After a long couple of years because of the pandemic, Flair thought things were looking up. Looking back, she thought WWE did a remarkable job of holding it together.
“I think we showed how creative the company is as a whole,” she said. “We were still able to bring the Thunderdome to life and still make live television. We adapted to the environment and made the best of it.”
Through the holidays she was looking forward to seeing family and excited that WWE was finishing the year much as they usually did — with live shows in front of live audiences.
“You never realize what you’ve got until it’s gone,” she said. “You just never realize how much the audience is part of the show, but we’re ending on a high. I’m just very thankful.”