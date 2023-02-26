The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Sadly, many people in West Virginia have a hard time making ends meet. Utility bills are a necessity that everyone must fit into the budget. If you struggle, there are resources that can help.

One of the first things to consider is budget billing. Many utilities offer this as a way to avoid sharp spikes or dips in your bill from month to month. Knowing how much your bill will be each month makes it easier to plan your budget.

Charlotte Lane is the chair of the West Virginia Public Service Commission.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you