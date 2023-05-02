Here is a list of free concerts coming summer 2023:
There is live music on the patio at The Market starting on Wednesday and Saturday nights from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The band schedule can be found here.
The Broadway Nights Summer Concert Series takes place on the fourth Friday of every month through October in Broadway Square in Ashland from 7 to 9 p.m.
The First Friday event in downtown Ashland is on the first Friday of every month May through October. There will be vendors, food trucks, live music and more.
The 32nd annual Central City Days is June 9 to 11. There will be live music, vendors and food. There is also a new interactive exhibit called “Love the Butterfly” with a pop-up room for feeding live butterflies.
Award-winning pianist and Huntington native Ed Bazel will perform a free concert in the Grace Rardin Doherty Auditorium at the Huntington Museum of Art on May 6 at 2 p.m.
Beginning May 19 at 7 p.m. 9th Street Live will host a concert every Friday in downtown Huntington.
