Cheryl Jeffers has always loved teaching, and she is committed to teaching others about any subject that might interest them.
“I just love life and I love to teach people stuff. Anything — I’ll drive people crazy, because anybody willing to listen, I’ll teach them,” she said.
A Huntington native, Jeffers has spent decades teaching in Cabell County Schools and briefly at Marshall University. Even after retiring in 2014 and dealing with intermittent paralysis, she still comes back and volunteers at her granddaughter’s school.
While she now lives in Barboursville, Jeffers grew up in Huntington and graduated from Fairland High School in 1975.
Jeffers had her daughter, Denise, a couple years later and waited until Denise was in middle school to go to Marshall University.
Jeffers graduated from Marshall in 1988, briefly ran her own daycare center, and went on to substitute teach in Cabell County Schools.
After having her second daughter, CarolAnn, in 1992, Jeffers went back to teaching and ended up in a permanent position at Spring Hill Elementary. She eventually returned to Marshall to work toward her doctorate degree and was an assistant professor, teaching graduate and undergraduate courses.
Jeffers said she graduated with an education specialist degree in 2010 and returned to teaching in Cabell County Schools at Martha Elementary, where her granddaughter Grace went to school, until she got sick in 2014.
“Fall of 2013, I really pushed myself, and then I got sick in January, Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, of 2014,” she said. “It was everything, my neck, my shoulders, my back, everything was hurting and I didn’t know why.”
Jeffers spent months with doctors uncertain what was causing her issues, and the problems got so bad, she started experiencing intermittent paralysis.
“When you get paralyzed, it was like a world was pushing down. I could feel it, all of it, and I would just start going down in front of everybody,” she said.
It would take four years before a doctor from Lexington would clinically diagnose Jeffers with primary periodic paralysis, a rare condition that affects muscles and causes episodes of muscle weakness and/or temporary paralysis.
She learned about changing her diet and adding potassium and other vitamins, and she said she hasn’t experienced any paralysis since 2019.
In between her periodic paralysis, Jeffers finished her dissertation and got her doctorate degree in reading and literacy in 2016.
After she got better, Jeffers said she went right back into volunteering, this time, at her other granddaughter Trinity’s school, Meadows Elementary.
Jeffers said she also volunteers for Grace’s high school and with her grandson, Isaac as well, but at Meadows Elementary, Jeffers has brought in a monthly book club where students read Magic Treehouse books and have crafts and activities one night a month to keep them excited about reading.
The idea started at Martha Elementary, she said, but traveled to Meadows with her. Meadows Principal Amy Maynard called Jeffers a blessing, saying her passion for reading and teaching has had a positive impact on the community.
“I want to just say how thankful we are that she is a part of our family and our community here at school,” she said. “She is a great advocate for our students and for literacy. We’re very grateful for her, for her time and for her love of learning.”
Jeffers said she loves her community, and she is also involved in the West Virginia National Epilepsy Foundation Committee, the Cabell County Reading Council, the West Virginia Reading Association, Park Circle Freewill Baptist in Kenova and much more.
When asked where she finds the energy to stay involved in so many local organizations, Jeffers said, “I tell everybody, I can do all things through Christ.”