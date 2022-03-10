HUNTINGTON — Korn’s headlining band for almost 30 years is now touring behind the release of its latest album “Requiem.”
On Sunday night, Korn brings its tour to Mountain Health Arena for a show at 6:30 p.m. that will also feature opening acts Chevelle and Code Orange. Tickets begin at $39.99. More information can be found at mountainhealtharena.com.
Chevelle has been throwing down its own brand of nu-metal and hard rock for over 25 years. Hailing from Chicago, the core duo of Chevelle consists of Sam and Pete Loeffler, brothers who have produced nine studio recordings that have sold more than 5 million copies and fueled countless rock ’n’ roll shows.
Still productive, Chevelle was sitting on a completed new album when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Feeling antsy, the band decided to drop this project last year. Titled “Niratias,” an acronym for the phrase “Nothing Is Real and This Is a Simulation,” this “Matrix”-themed mass of original tunes proves that the musical mind of the Loeffler brothers is still fertile.
“At that point, we had been sitting on this finished album for more than a year,” said Sam Loeffler. “We wanted to put the album out earlier because we are a band and we make music and we just had to do it. When you spend all of that time writing and recording and really putting the effort into it, having it sit there in a vault is so depressing. So, we felt like we had to put the album out, and I think it was as much for our sanity as much as wanting to put something good out into the world.”
The pandemic has been frustrating for many, to say the least.
“As for the rest of that time, I did some camping with my family, and that was certainly fun,” said Loeffler. “We found out during the pandemic that we loved to camp with our little kids, so that was a cool thing. As far as the band, however, we kept writing music the whole time. But we were putting out an album that was already finished, so to keep writing new music after that was difficult because you had to try and keep yourself in that good place and feel like it was going to go somewhere. We just kept working at it and tried to keep ourselves sane like everybody else that was not able to work or do their job during the pandemic.”
The members of Chevelle, which includes touring bassist Kemble Walters, are happy to be plugging in and bringing their science fiction/science fact-driven crunch and roll to the concert stage. Touring with Korn has proven to be fun for the band.
“Oh man, they are all good,” said Loeffler. “We have all known each other for a long time and have been doing shows together since like 2003, when I think we did our first show together. They are great, their production crew is great with us and the guys in Korn are happy to have us on tour with them. The first day we came in here, they came in and we shot a little video together saying hello because we had barely seen each other in years. So, this tour is good and it is exciting. Everybody is happy to be working. Everybody is happy to be together. It’s positive.”
Meanwhile, original Chevelle fans are starting to bring their kids to the shows, something the band loves to see while lamenting the time gone by.
“This is the 20th anniversary of the ‘Wonder What’s Next’ album, our first major label record,” said Loeffler. “It is a feat for anybody that can stick around that long and have people still listening to their music and to still find new fans after 20 years. That is amazing, and we are very grateful. Hopefully it is about the people liking the music. But bands are hard. It’s a marriage. When marriage is good, it’s great. When it’s hard, it’s really hard. But when you put out new music, it feels like the new music isn’t really real until you can play it live. That is a big part of it. So, to finally be able to play this new music from the ‘Niratias’ album in front of a live audience is like coming full circle.”