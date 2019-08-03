HUNTINGTON — Author Vicki Roach and illustrator Ricardo Ramirez will sign their new children's book, "Fairies Love Oreos!" from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the Cabell County Public Library, 455 9th St. in Huntington.
This is Roach's first book, but she and Ramirez are working on two additional ones. The book, which tells the story of a good deed by a store clerk for a young fairy who can't afford her favorite cookies, is based on a real incident from Roach's life.
Roach, an Ironton native, is the owner of Tea Party Treats & Sweets, a tea cottage just outside of Ironton, which has hosted numerous princess tea parties for area children and currently hosts character story hours, complete with the book's main character in attendance.