HUNTINGTON — Golfers hit the links for a charitable cause on Monday for the annual Children’s Classic Golf Tournament, which benefits pediatric patients in Huntington.

The 11th annual Children’s Classic Golf Tournament at Guyan Golf and Country Club raised about $180,000 to help support pediatric patients at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

