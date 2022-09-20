The 11th annual Children’s Classic Golf Tournament on Monday raised approximately $180,000 to help support the pediatric patients served by Hoops Family Children’s Hospital. Pictured from left are Melanie Akers, director of Hoops Family Children’s Hospital; Dr. Kevin Yingling, CEO of Mountain Health Network; Cabby, Hoops mascot; Dr. Eduardo Pino, medical director of Hoops Family Children’s Hospital; and Mike Broxterman, president and CEO of Pinnacle Health Group.
Mountain Health Foundations Vice President of Corporate Foundation and Donor Philanthropy Bradley Burck, right, presents Steve Edwards, left, and Phyllis Edwards with The Dr. Frank Shuler Children’s Classic Volunteer Appreciation Award during the 11th annual Children’s Classic Golf Tournament on Monday.
The 11th annual Children’s Classic Golf Tournament on Monday raised approximately $180,000 to help support the pediatric patients served by Hoops Family Children’s Hospital. Pictured from left are Melanie Akers, director of Hoops Family Children’s Hospital; Dr. Kevin Yingling, CEO of Mountain Health Network; Cabby, Hoops mascot; Dr. Eduardo Pino, medical director of Hoops Family Children’s Hospital; and Mike Broxterman, president and CEO of Pinnacle Health Group.
Submitted photos
Mountain Health Foundations Vice President of Corporate Foundation and Donor Philanthropy Bradley Burck, right, presents Steve Edwards, left, and Phyllis Edwards with The Dr. Frank Shuler Children’s Classic Volunteer Appreciation Award during the 11th annual Children’s Classic Golf Tournament on Monday.
Submitted photo
Melanie Akers, Hoops Family Children’s Hospital director, and Dr. Eduardo Pino, Hoops Family Children’s Hospital medical director, pose for a photo with hospital mascot Cabby.
HUNTINGTON — Golfers hit the links for a charitable cause on Monday for the annual Children’s Classic Golf Tournament, which benefits pediatric patients in Huntington.
The 11th annual Children’s Classic Golf Tournament at Guyan Golf and Country Club raised about $180,000 to help support pediatric patients at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Sponsorships from the event help to support Hoops Family Children’s Hospital through various ways, including the purchase of blankets, which are gifted to every admitted patient.
New for this year’s tournament was “The 19th Hole,” where participants enjoyed a celebration-type atmosphere featuring bubble machines, arts and crafts, music and refreshments.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.